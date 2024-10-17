Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $154.37 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000608 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

