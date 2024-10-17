CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Position Boosted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CRH by 35,497.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,455,000 after buying an additional 5,068,682 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 36,503.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825,752 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CRH by 2,199.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,092 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 1,095.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CRH by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,589 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $92.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average is $82.59. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $94.14.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

