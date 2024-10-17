Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Short Interest Up 6.4% in September

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 499,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 77,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $495,732.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,544 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,765.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 77,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $495,732.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,544 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,765.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 655,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,481.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,112 shares of company stock worth $1,599,515. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cricut by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 360,080 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 135,539 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 584.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 423,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 361,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cricut by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 192,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,367. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. Cricut has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.12.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. Cricut had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

