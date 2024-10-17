Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Hold

Citigroup upgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Croda International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Croda International

Croda International Stock Performance

Croda International Cuts Dividend

Croda International stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Croda International has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.