Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-6.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.15. Crown also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS.

CCK stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.83. 1,177,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,734.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,349 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

