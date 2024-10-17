CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Stephens

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stephens from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.61.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 15,431,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,517,756. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in CSX by 849.0% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,344 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,430,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,089,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3,243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CSX by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

