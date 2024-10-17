CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 15th

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

CT Real Estate Investment Price Performance

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$144.44 million during the quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.