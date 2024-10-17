Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $418.61 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

