Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $7,306,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

OEF opened at $280.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.52. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $282.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

