Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,410 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Citigroup by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,262,000 after buying an additional 250,716 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,428,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,999,000 after buying an additional 913,231 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,883,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,900,000 after acquiring an additional 242,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,300,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,106,000 after acquiring an additional 168,070 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

