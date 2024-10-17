Curran Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 846 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Tesla by 19.0% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 4.8% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

Tesla Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $221.33 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.81 and its 200-day moving average is $204.69. The company has a market capitalization of $707.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

