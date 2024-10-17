CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Trading Up 9.8% – Still a Buy?

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.80 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.80 ($0.15). 353,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 616,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

CyanConnode Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.02 million, a PE ratio of -1,140.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.46.

Insider Activity at CyanConnode

In other CyanConnode news, insider John Cronin acquired 315,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 950 ($12.41) per share, for a total transaction of £2,999,045.50 ($3,916,225.52). 17.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CyanConnode Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh and cellular networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

