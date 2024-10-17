Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 7,300 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $395,587.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,894.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $380,330.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,384 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $420,961.84.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $392,083.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $416,246.00.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.61 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 65.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.



Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

