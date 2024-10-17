D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.67.

Shares of DHI opened at $192.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.36. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

