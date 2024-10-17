Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DARE

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,827. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $2.09. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.