DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

DBV Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.67. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.41% and a negative net margin of 638.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,345 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies accounts for about 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

