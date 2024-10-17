Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2,518.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,952,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,259,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

DELL traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.50. 2,557,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,421,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.37.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.