Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $126.23 and last traded at $128.06. Approximately 2,692,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,476,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.37.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.