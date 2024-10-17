Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Down 9.7% in September

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Destination XL Group Price Performance
Destination XL Group stock remained flat at $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,098. The company has a market capitalization of $171.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.90.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $124.82 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group Company Profile
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Destination XL Group
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.