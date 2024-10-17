Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Down 9.7% in September

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Destination XL Group stock remained flat at $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,098. The company has a market capitalization of $171.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $124.82 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 81.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 95,606 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

