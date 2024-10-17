dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.55 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.55 million and $33,872.46 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.44 or 0.00108520 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010928 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 330.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99719781 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $390.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.