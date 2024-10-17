dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and $12,198.81 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009138 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00105892 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010971 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99719781 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $390.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.