DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DMAC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,969. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $183.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.48.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.67% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

