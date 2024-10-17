Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Up 5% – Should You Buy?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 62,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 196,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $822.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1,376.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 104.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 757,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 132,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

