DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Update

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
Shares of DKS traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.94. 679,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,466. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $239.30.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 94.2% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,105.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
