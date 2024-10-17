DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Update

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.94. 679,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,466. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 94.2% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,105.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

