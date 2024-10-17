Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

DLR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.66. 53,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,510. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.89.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

