Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading 4.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $372.31 and last traded at $371.74. Approximately 11,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 116,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.11.

Several analysts recently commented on DDS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.75.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.98 EPS. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 100 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,051,960. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Dillard’s by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

