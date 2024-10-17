Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Position Boosted by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $21,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 558,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after buying an additional 28,264 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 487,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 117,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 62,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 54,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

