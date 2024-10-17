Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RF&L Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.70. 163,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,978. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

