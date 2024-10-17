Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Holdings Raised by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

