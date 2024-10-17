Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Bought by Sensible Money LLC

Sensible Money LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 3.9% of Sensible Money LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sensible Money LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

