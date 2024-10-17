Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,940,000 after acquiring an additional 195,917 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 62,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

