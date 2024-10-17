Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Stock Holdings Raised by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,508 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned 2.36% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $46,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Money LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 94,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 312,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 29,071 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 387,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 33,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 849,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,270. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

