Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $70,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,113.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $132,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,086.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $70,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,113.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,182 shares of company stock worth $1,640,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,101 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,946,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diodes by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,913,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after purchasing an additional 141,610 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Diodes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 851,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,353,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.94. 213,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,980. Diodes has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.96. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

