Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,101 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,946,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diodes by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,913,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after purchasing an additional 141,610 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Diodes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 851,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,353,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.94. 213,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,980. Diodes has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.96. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.32.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
