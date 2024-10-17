Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.54, but opened at $51.64. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 2,420,803 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMF. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 415.0% during the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $248,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

