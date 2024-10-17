Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.83, but opened at $94.49. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $93.66, with a volume of 149,229 shares.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $253,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

