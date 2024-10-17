Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share.
Discover Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $147.54 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $149.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average of $130.75.
Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
