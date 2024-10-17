Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of -5.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $912.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.22. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $371.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

