DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,300 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 252,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLY. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

DLY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. 95,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,527. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.