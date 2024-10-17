DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DV. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Down 1.2 %

DoubleVerify stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $29,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,638.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock worth $124,644. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 153.5% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 72.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.