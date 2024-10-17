eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,294 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Down 0.3 %

EBAY stock opened at $66.73 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,963,542.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,666 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EBAY

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.