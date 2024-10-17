eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $55.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa America raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.48.

EBAY stock opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,224 shares of company stock worth $2,600,666 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after buying an additional 3,880,649 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after buying an additional 189,505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $404,879,000 after buying an additional 838,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of eBay by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after buying an additional 530,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

