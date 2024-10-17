Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Trading Up 14% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Free Report) traded up 14% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Elbit Imaging Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.
About Elbit Imaging
Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets therapeutic medical systems for performing non-invasive treatments on the human body in Israel and internationally. The company offers treatment-oriented medical systems with ultrasound beam and magnetic resonance imaging for noninvasive treatments in human body.
