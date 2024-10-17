Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.62. The company had a trading volume of 923,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,221. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

