Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Up 8.7% in September

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDN. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 502,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

