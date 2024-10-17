Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Enel Chile Trading Down 0.9 %

Enel Chile stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 559,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16. Enel Chile has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.53.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 61.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enel Chile will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 700,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 161.9% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

See Also

