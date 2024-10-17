Energi 24-Hour Volume Hits $344,765.71 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. During the last week, Energi has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $344,765.71 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00040642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011526 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,641,123 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

