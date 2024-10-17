Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Announces Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance
NYSE EPAC opened at $43.15 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95.
Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 2.63%.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
