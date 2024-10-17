Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Entegris by 17.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 155.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 276.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Shares of ENTG opened at $102.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

