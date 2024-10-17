Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.79 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.99%.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

