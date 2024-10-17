Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 518,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 478,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enzo Biochem stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.05% of Enzo Biochem worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 21,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,608. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

